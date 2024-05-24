Dombivli factory blast caught on camera, death toll rises to 11 - Key updates

The death toll in Dombivli factory blast has increased to 11, and work is underway to complete the rescue operation.

The moments before and after the boiler blast at a chemical factory in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, May 23, were captured in a CCTV camera.

In a CCTV footage, just before the blast took place, one worker was seen taking a seat while three others standing. Soon, a blast took place and glass shards flew. Following that, the employees rushed out to save themselves.

Here are key updates 1) The blast took place at a Amudan chemical factory located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district on May 23 around 1.30 pm.

2) The blast caused a massive fire killing at least 11 people and injuring 60 others.

3) Those injured in the blast are undergoing treatment at AIMS, Neptune and Global hospitals.

4) The blast was heard a kilometre away. Glass windows of adjoining buildings cracked.

5) Large pieces of the reactor of the Dombivli chemical factory fell 1 kilometre away and the lid of the reactor fell 200 meters away on a factory, reported ANI.

5) Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. "Plans were afoot to shift hazardous chemical factories from Dombivli to Ambernath MIDC," Shinde said.

6) On May 24, Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, visited the site and discussed plans to prevent future tragedies. He said the work is underway to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible.

8) Pradeep Mehta and Malay Pradeep Mehta – the owners of Amudan Chemical Private Limited – have been booked under various sections.

9) Five police teams have been formed to arrest the accused who are currently absconding.

10) CM Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He also assured that the government would take care of the treatment of the injured.

Opposition vs government

Ambadas Danve says: "There has been no Industrial Safety Department here. The management of this factory is responsible for the blast. The Industrial Safety Department has been ignorant towards this. Under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray a meeting was held in this area." said Ambadas Danve, LoP in Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says: Speaking to ANI, Devendra Fadnavis said that any factory cannot be moved in a day and these (Dombivli) factories should be given an alternate space.

"Discussions have been going on for a couple of years that these factories should be moved. Uddhav Thackeray has not done anything about this. Show me one proof that he has moved a file. But, I feel that.."

