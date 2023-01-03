“Airport infrastructure at metro airports such as Delhi and Mumbai will be stretched for the next 18 months. While the two airports are taking measures to meet rising demand, it may ease capacity constraints in the next 1-2 quarters. Additionally, the rise in demand and increasing fleet size will put further pressure on the airside at these airports over the next 18 months or so," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, director and practice leader, of Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, said.