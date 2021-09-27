Domestic air passenger traffic dipped marginally for the week ended 25 September, compared with the previous week, although the total number of active covid-19 cases fell across the country.

Average number of daily fliers fell to 231,000 in the week ended 25 September from 235,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

The average number of departures remained flat at 2,038 during the week, while the number of fliers per departure declined marginally from 114 a week ago to 113.

Interestingly, domestic air passenger traffic saw significant growth last month with the easing of lockdown restrictions following the decline in covid-19 cases, which gave confidence to more people to travel by air.

Around 6.7 million passengers took to the skies in August, compared with 5.01 million in July, according to latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Scheduled airlines in India were in August allowed to sell up to 72.5% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights. This has increased to 85% in September.

