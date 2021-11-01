NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic dipped marginally in the week ended 30 October compared with the previous week, although travel sentiment remained strong amid the ongoing festival season.

Average daily fliers fell to 288,000 in the week ended 30 October from 300,000 a week ago, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

The average number of departures rose in the recently concluded week to 2,356 from 2,340 in the previous week, while the number of fliers per departure declined marginally to 122 from 128 a week ago.

Interestingly, domestic air passenger traffic has seen significant growth since June with the easing of lockdown restrictions following the decline in fresh covid-19 cases, which gave more people confidence to travel by air.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 5.45% year-on-year in September. Around 7.07 million passengers took to the skies in September compared to 6.7 million in August, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Scheduled airlines since mid-October have been allowed to operate at up to 100% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights after the government did away with a capacity cap imposed on airlines since the resumption of flights in May 2020 following two months of lockdown.

