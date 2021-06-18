New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic fell sharply in May following a surge in covid-19 infections across the country and resultant travel curbs imposed by states.

About 2.12 million passengers traveled by air in May, compared with 5.72 million passengers in April, and 7.83 million passengers in March, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Only 0.28 million passengers traveled by air during May 2020 as commercial scheduled air operations were suspended between 25 March and 25 May last year due to a government-imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 39-70% in May down from 52-70% in April, and 64-75% in March as fewer people took flights amid the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

PLF measures capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

During May, IndiGo had a 55.3% market share and 51.2% PLF. It carried 1.17 million passengers.

Air India’s domestic load factor was at 39.3%, with a market share of 20.3%. The national carrier ferried 429,000 passengers.

SpiceJet carried 199,000 passengers during the month registering a 64% PLF and 9.4% market share, while GoAir carried 138,000 passengers, recording a 6.5% market share and 63.3% PLF.

Vistara and AirAsia India carried about 97,000 and 64,000 passengers, respectively, during May. While Vistara reported a market share of 4.6% and 40.9% PLF, AirAsia India reported a market share of 3% and 44.4% PLF.

The DGCA has allowed carriers to sell seats up to 50% of the pre-covid capacity on domestic flights since 1 June due to the second wave of covid-19 as most airlines found it difficult to fill seats during May due to a declining appetite for travel amid a fresh wave of covid-19.

Scheduled international commercial flights, however, remain suspended, at least till 31 May. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo flights, those under bilateral air bubble agreements, and those specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

However, with the declining number of fresh covid-19 infections, air passenger traffic has been on a rise during the last fortnight.

The average number of daily fliers rose to 83,000 for the week ended 12 June, from 75,000 fliers a week before, which marked the first increase in 10 weeks, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.

According to the report, more than 10,000 people flew on domestic flights on 12 June. The average number of departures rose to 1,003 during the week, from 907 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure was, however, unchanged at 83.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.