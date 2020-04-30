Domestic air passenger traffic declined by 33.06% year-on-year during March due to the lockdown initiated by the government to contain the covid-19 pandemic, data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday showed.

Domestic scheduled airlines carried 7.76 million passengers in March, down from 11.596 million passengers from the year earlier period, data issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.

“The passenger load factor in the month of March 2020 has shown sharp decline due to suspension of air operations because of covid-19 outbreak," the watchdog said in a statement.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s IndiGo continued its market dominance as it carried nearly one in every two passengers. Its market share, however, remained at 48.9% in March, up from 48% in February. The airline carried 3.79 million passengers in March, down from nearly 5.93 million passengers in February.

No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd flew 1.24 million passengers in March, achieving a 16% market share. The airline had carried 1.89 million passengers during February.

Air India Ltd had a 10.8% market share as it flew 0.84 million passengers during March. The airline had carried 1.48 million passengers in February.

Indian airlines carried 32.91 million passengers during January-March 2020 period as against 35.45 million passengers during the corresponding period of last year.

The Indian aviation industry, including airlines, is currently grounded since 25 March due to a government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19, which has killed thousands of people worldwide.

The aviation sector is badly affected as the revenue loss spread across airlines, airports and retail is estimated to be $1-1.5 billion per month of lockdown, according to industry estimates.

As things stand, all international and domestic scheduled airline operations will remain suspended atleast till 3 May, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown earlier this month

