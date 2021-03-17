Domestic air passenger traffic remains muted during February

New Delhi: Indian domestic air passenger traffic grew at its slowest rate in February, since flights were allowed to resume in June last year following a lock down, due to the rising number of covid-19 infections.

As many as 7.83 million passengers travelled by air in February, up from 7.73 million in January, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) published on Wednesday showed. However, this is still 36.71% below the numbers of February 2020.

Indian airlines flew about 5.6% more domestic passengers in January than in the previous month.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 67-79% in February, around the same levels recorded in the previous month but way below the 79-93% in the same period of 2020. PLF measures capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

During January, IndiGo had a 54.2% market share and 74.4% PLF. It carried 4.23 million passengers. Air India’s domestic load factor was at 78.3%, with a market share of 11.7%. The national carrier ferried 916,000 passengers.

SpiceJet 962,000 passengers during the month registering a 78.9% PLF and 12.3% market share, while GoAir carried 581,000 passengers, recording a 7.4% market share and 76.5% PLF.

Vistara and AirAsia India carried about 540,000 and 521,000 passengers, respectively, during February.

DGCA has allowed airlines to sell seats up to 80% of an airline’s pre-covid capacity on domestic flights since December.

The regulator started gradually easing curbs on seat capacity from 25 May after a two-month ban on domestic flights. Scheduled international commercial flights, however, remain suspended, at least till 31 March. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo flights, those under bilateral air bubble agreements, and those specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

