Domestic air passenger traffic remains muted during February

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Indian domestic air passenger traffic grew at its slowest rate in February, since flights were allowed to resume in June last year following a lock down, due to the rising number of covid-19 infections.

New Delhi: Indian domestic air passenger traffic grew at its slowest rate in February, since flights were allowed to resume in June last year following a lock down, due to the rising number of covid-19 infections.

Indian airlines flew about 5.6% more domestic passengers in January than in the previous month.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 67-79% in February, around the same levels recorded in the previous month but way below the 79-93% in the same period of 2020. PLF measures capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During January, IndiGo had a 54.2% market share and 74.4% PLF. It carried 4.23 million passengers. Air India’s domestic load factor was at 78.3%, with a market share of 11.7%. The national carrier ferried 916,000 passengers.

SpiceJet 962,000 passengers during the month registering a 78.9% PLF and 12.3% market share, while GoAir carried 581,000 passengers, recording a 7.4% market share and 76.5% PLF.

Vistara and AirAsia India carried about 540,000 and 521,000 passengers, respectively, during February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The regulator started gradually easing curbs on seat capacity from 25 May after a two-month ban on domestic flights. Scheduled international commercial flights, however, remain suspended, at least till 31 March. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo flights, those under bilateral air bubble agreements, and those specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}