Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 1.26 crore in October
Domestic air passenger traffic grew by nearly 11% to 1.26 crore in October, with IndiGo holding 62.6% market share. Air India's market share increased to 10.5% while Vistara and AirAsia India's share declined. SpiceJet's share grew to 5% and Akasa Air remained at 4.2%.
Domestic air passenger traffic in the country recorded an annual growth of nearly 11% to 1.26 crore in October, according to official data released on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message