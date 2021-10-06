NEW DELHI : Domestic air passenger traffic rose 74% annually and 3% sequentially to 6.9 million passengers in September due to a significant decline in covid-19 infections, credit rating agency Icra said on Wednesday.

Passenger traffic growth in September was, however, slower than in the previous months. Around 6.7 million passengers took to the skies in August, and 5.01 million in July, according to latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Capacity deployed by airlines during September was up 54% compared with the same period of the previous year and about 6% higher than August, Icra said in a statement.

"The airlines’ capacity deployment for September 2021 was around 54% higher than September 2020 (about 61,100 departures in September 2021, against 39,628 departures in September 2020). On a sequential basis, the number of departures in September 2021 were higher by about 6%, as Covid-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory," it added.

As things stand, scheduled Indian airlines are allowed to operate up to 85% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights from 18 September, which means airlines have an opportunity to shore up their capacity ahead of the festival season.

“For September 2021, the average daily departures were at about 2,100, significantly higher than the average daily departures of about 1,321 in September 2020, and higher than about 1,900 in August 2021, though they remained lower than about 2,200 in Jan 2021," said Suprio Banerjee, vice president & sector head, ICRA.

"The average number of passengers per flight during September 2021 was 113, against an average of 117 passengers per flight in August 2021," Banerjee said, adding that demand from corporate travellers remained subdued as reflected by passenger traffic being lower by about 38% in September 2021 compared to pre-Covid levels.

Icra further said that the government's decision to increase permitted capacity to 85% (of pre covid capacity) is a step in the right direction ahead of the onset of the festival season.

Also, reduction in fare cap rollover period from 30 days to 15 days is a move towards market-driven pricing as applicable during the pre-Covid period, wherein the pricing was determined by the actual demand-supply dynamics and real passenger load factors, it added.

Indian airlines are expected to incur net losses of about ₹21,000 crore this financial year following the widespread disruptions caused by the pandemic and will need additional funding of up to ₹37,000 crore through FY23 to recover from their losses and debt, according to Icra estimates.

