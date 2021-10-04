OPEN APP
Domestic air passenger traffic rose during week ended 2 October
NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic rose marginally during the week ended 2 October from previous week, helped by a steady decline in active covid-19 cases across the country.

The average number of daily fliers fell to 240,000 in the week ended 2 October from 231,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday. The average number of departures increased to 2,080 during the week from 2,038, while the number of fliers per departure improved marginally to 115 from 113 a week ago 

Interestingly, domestic air passenger traffic has seen significant growth with the easing of lockdown restrictions following the decline in covid-19 cases.  .

In August, scheduled airlines in India were allowed to sell up to 72.5% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights, which was then increased to 85% in September.

