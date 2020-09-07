New Delhi: Indian airlines reported a recovery in domestic passenger traffic during August 2020, with a 25% growth over July, but witnessed a massive annual decline of about 77% during the month due to the covid-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said in a report on Monday.

Icra said that domestic airlines operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of about 63% in August 2020, as against 85.1% in August 2019, on the back of a lower capacity.

The PLF for August 2020 has sequentially improved from about 55% in July 2020 despite the increase in capacity deployment by 19%, said Kinjal Shah, Vice President, Icra, in a statement, adding that over 7 million people took various domestic flights between 25 May and 31 August.

"The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 to 1156 on Day 101 (September 02, 2020). For August 2020, the average daily departures were about 930, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 2,846 in August 2019, though better than 780 in July 2020. The average number of passengers per flight during August 2020 was 98, as against an average of 133 passengers per flight in August 2019," Shah added.

Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain the pandemic. At the time, airlines were allowed to operate only up to a third of their total capacity, with the cap later being increased to 45% and then to 60% last week.

However, though air passenger traffic has picked up since May, but bookings are not strong enough for most carriers to utilize up to 60% of their capacity, at the moment.

Under the government's pet repatriation project, Vande Bharat Mission (VBM),

which started from 7 May, 2020, the international passenger traffic -- both inbound and outbound -- has been 632,741 from 7 May-31 August period, Icra said adding that international traffic stood at 216,666 during August, reporting a 89% decline, the report added.

