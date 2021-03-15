A fresh spurt in coronavirus infections and the resulting travel restrictions by some states have led to a dip in domestic air passenger traffic numbers, which could derail recovery in the aviation sector.

A total of 244,000 people chose to fly each day in the week ended 13 March, falling from 264,000 per day in the week ended 6 March, ICICI Securities said in a report on the civil aviation sector on Monday.

"The recent dip in weekly fliers could also be partly due to rising covid cases, especially in Maharashtra. Weak trends in March can (further) impact the earnings of airlines," said a report by ICICI Securities on Monday.

Adding to the woes of airlines is the rising prices of jet fuel, due to rising oil prices, which makes up the bulk of the cost of running an airline in India.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) had on 1 March hiked jet fuel prices by about 10% over last month amid a firming of global crude oil prices. Jet fuel accounts for about a fourth of expenses for major domestic airlines. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which are revised every 15 days, stood at Rs59,400.91 per kilolitre (kl) in New Delhi on 1 March, according to Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

The January-March quarter is typically a weak period for travel, said a senior official with a Gurugram-based airline, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"Domestic passenger traffic, which has been in a recovery mode, has been falling during the last few weeks due to rising number of cases, and other factors. But, rising crude prices are a major concern as it directly impacts cost," the official added.

Air traffic began to improve from May 2020 following the easing of rules on the resumption of domestic flights after two months of grounding due to the pandemic. However, on an annual basis, the tally of domestic air travellers has yet to reach February 2020-levels, just before the pandemic struck.

Domestic air traffic is expected to reach its pre-covid levels by financial year 2023, while international air traffic will hit pre-covid normalcy only by FY24 because of sluggish demand from leisure and business travellers and a surge in new variants of the covid virus, according to a recent report by rating agency Icra.

Meanwhile, air ticket bookings have fallen by about 5%-10% in March, compared with the previous month, said a chief executive of a online travel firm.

"Air ticket bookings were on rise till February. However, there was a 15% drop in bookings (during the second half of February) compared with the first fortnight of the month. This has continued into March but we are expecting a recovery soon as the speed of vaccination has picked up all over the county," the person mentioned above added, requesting anonymity.

