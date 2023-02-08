Domestic air passenger traffic up 96% to touch 1.25 cr in Jan: Icra
Icra has maintained a negative outlook and said that Indian airlines is likely to remain under pressure in the near term, even though recovery in domestic passenger traffic has been healthy
Domestic air passenger traffic in January 2023 saw a growth of 96 per cent to touch 1.25 crore. It is just 2 per cent short of pre-Covid levels, according to rating agency Icra. The traffic stood at 64 lakh in January last year.
