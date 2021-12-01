Domestic air passenger traffic up marginally in week to 27 November

NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic rose marginally in the week ended 27 November amid a revival in travel sentiment during India's festival season.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 374,000 in the week ended 27 November from 364,000 a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Wednesday.

The average number of daily departures increased to 2,755 during the above-mentioned week, from 2,712 in the previous week, the report said. The number of flyers per departure rose to 136 during the week from 132 in the previous week.

Domestic air passenger traffic has seen significant growth since June, with the easing of lockdown restrictions following a steady decline in fresh covid-19 cases, giving more people to confidence to undertake travel.

However, the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant in different parts of the world threatens to derail this recovery.

The Indian government on Wednesday rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December, five days after making the announcement.

"In the view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course," civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a notification on Wednesday.

