Domestic air passengers grew 4% to 1.01 crore in August
The domestic traffic of Indian airlines reflected a jump of 4% to 1.01 crore in August compared to 97.05 lakh in July
After suffering heavy losses due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Indian aviation sector is rebounded with a growth of 4% last month. The domestic passengers crossed the 1 crore mark and reached 1.01 crore from 97.06 lakh in July. The growth shows the recovery trajectory of the aviation sector after the Covid-19 pandemic.