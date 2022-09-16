After suffering heavy losses due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Indian aviation sector is rebounded with a growth of 4% last month. The domestic passengers crossed the 1 crore mark and reached 1.01 crore from 97.06 lakh in July. The growth shows the recovery trajectory of the aviation sector after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2022 were 770.70 lakh as against 460.45 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 67.38 percent and monthly growth of 50.96 percent," the DGCA said on Friday.

DGCA also informed that Indigo remained the country's largest airline with a market share of 57.7% followed by Vistara with a market share of 9.7%. However, the market share of both airlines declined compared to the previous month. Indigo's market share was 58.8% in July, while the market share of Vistara was 10.4%.

The new entrant Akasa Airline, which started operations on 7 August also captured a market share of 0.2%.

The market share of other airlines like Go First rose to 8.6% in August from 8.2%, market share of Air India also marginally increased to 8.5% from 8.4%. Air Asia also saw a jump from 4.6% to 5.4% in market share while SpiceJet saw a decline from 8% to 7.9%.

As per the data, the market share of Alliance Air remained flat at 1.2%.

Last month, Air Asia was on top in terms of On-Time Performance (OTP) while SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor.

On-Time Performance is calculated for four metro airports- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

In August, Air Asia again topped the OTP factor with 93.3% followed by Vistara with 91.4% and Air India with 87. 9%. The OTP of Indigo was 85.5% and of SpiceJet was 79.1%. Go First and Alliance Air had the lowest OTP of 74.9% and 72.1%.

In terms of the passenger load factor, which indicates seat occupancy, SpiceJet topped with 84.6% followed closely by Vistara at 84.2% and Go First at 81. 6%.

Indigo's seat occupancy was 78.3% while seat occupancy for Air India and Air Asia was 73.6% and 74.9%.