Domestic air traffic growth likely to shrink 15-17% in April

According to the latest data available from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's domestic air traffic remained flat in February as compared to the previous month. As many as 7.83 million passengers travelled by air in February, up from 7.73 million in January, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) published on Wednesday showed. However, this is still 36.71% below the numbers of February 2020.

