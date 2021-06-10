New Delhi: Domestic air traffic is expected to slump during FY2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels, and fully recover only by the fourth quarter of FY2023 due to the adverse impact of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in revenue losses of about ₹900 crore for the aviation sector, rating agency Crisil said in a report on Thursday.

A raging second wave has resulted in localized lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions on mobility. This has hit passenger traffic at airports, with average daily domestic passenger traffic halving in May 2021 from February 2021, or to a mere at about 10% of pre-pandemic levels, the rating agency said.

"The second wave will push back revival of business travel and pick-up of international traffic, which account for over half of overall traffic," said Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings.

"Given this backdrop, we now expect traffic volumes this fiscal to be about 60% of fiscal 2020 levels and recovery to pre-pandemic levels happening only by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023," he added.

However, recovery indicators from the US and Europe are positive and exhibit faster recovery post-second wave. For instance, in the US once the infection curve started to flatten from February 2021 onwards, passenger traffic volumes climbed swiftly from less than 40% in February 2021 to about 70% in May 2021, compared to respective pre-pandemic levels, the Crisil report said.

"Still the normalization in India is expected only by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. This will lead to loss of ₹900 crore revenue from earlier pre-second wave expectation of ₹about ₹500 crores of revenue in fiscal 2022," it added.

Crisil said that the credit quality of airport operators will continue to be supported by strong business models and healthy liquidity covers amid low debt servicing requirements during FY2022.

“A fall in revenues will not impact the credit profiles of airports because of their strong business models and healthy liquidity covers – cash and un-utilized working capital lines is at over 16 months of debt servicing requirements in fiscal 2022," said Ankit Hakhu, Director at Crisil Ratings, who tracks airport companies.

"Further, these airports are in metropolitan cities, which will see a quick return of traffic and revenue when the overall economy stabilizes," Hakhu added.

Crisil expects the non-aeronautical revenue stream of airports to remain sluggish as they continue to bank upon passenger footfall and their purchase/ consumption propensity at the airport for revenue. However, since these airports have limited competition in their geographical area, a strong pick-up is likely once the traffic comes back, it said.

"Further, these airports have a long remaining concession life (of over 40 years) in comparison with their present debt tenors. This ‘tail’ provides flexibility to further push back repayments if required," it said.

"That said, debt servicing obligations of airports would double next fiscal onwards as the servicing of debt taken for ongoing capacity expansion will commence. Hence, timely traffic and revenue pick-up for maintenance of debt service covers will have to be monitored," it added.

