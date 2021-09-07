NEW DELHI : India's domestic air traffic registered about 31% sequential growth during August at about 6.6 million passengers, compared with 5 million passengers recorded during July, rating agency Icra Ltd said in a statement.

"The airlines’ capacity deployment for August 2021 was around 99% higher at about 57,500 departures, as against 28,834 departures in August 2020," Icra said in a statement.

"On a sequential basis, the number of departures in August 2021 were higher by about 22%, as covid-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory," it added.

Meanwhile, air passenger traffic rose sequentially during the week ended 4 September, as more people took flights amid a declining rate of fresh covid-19 cases.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 220,000 during the week ended 4 September, from 204,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a recent report.

Average daily departures rose to 1,970 during the week from 1,950 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure rose to 111 from 105 during the previous week.

Average daily fliers grew 7.8% w-o-w (week-on-week) due to 6% increase in number of fliers per departure,(and) 1% increase in number of departures, the report added.

“For August 2021, the average daily departures were at about 1,900, significantly higher than the average daily departures of about 900 in August 2020, and higher than about 1,500 in July 2021, though it remains lower than about 2,000 in April 2021," said Kinjal Shah, vice president and co-group head- corporate ratings, ICRA.

"The average number of passengers per flight during August 2021 was 114, against an average of 106 passengers per flight in July 2021. Though the recovery continued in August 2021, there is continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic, limiting travel to only necessary travel, while both leisure and business travel have been curtailed due to various state-wide restrictions, despite the decline in infections," Shah added.

