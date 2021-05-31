NEW DELHI : The average number of daily fliers stood at 49,000 for the week ended 30 May, compared with the same figure for the previous week and 60,000 in the week that ended on 16 May, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

The average passenger load factor (PLF), a metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used, was about 30% during the week ended 30 May, the report showed. The average number of departures declined sharply to 773 during the week against 814 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure declined to 61 from 64 in the respective weeks.

"Average daily fliers remained flat WoW (week-on-week) due to a 5% drop in departures offset by 5% increase in the number of fliers per departure," the report said.

“Dip in traffic is largely attributable to travel restrictions in line with covid guidelines and higher number of covid cases," it added.

Passengers are apprehensive about air travel amid rising caseload. Besides, the negative covid-19 test reports that are mandated for travel, the imposition of mandatory home quarantine measures, and the lockdowns imposed by various states and Union territories are expected to adversely impact passenger traffic and airline operations, which have already been impacted by the second wave of covid-19.

However, increasing government support to airlines could help the sector, the report said.

"Government has again intervened in light of lower traffic post covid 2.0. The permissible capacity is cut back to 50% with price floors hiked by 15% from 1 June. Additionally, aviation is now eligible under the new provisions of ECLGS (Extended Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme) with a maximum limit of ₹2 billion per borrower. While this will be helpful for working capital requirements (airlines have less of financial indebtedness but more of operational creditors), it is not a long-term solution," it added.

Indian airlines will incur net losses of about ₹21,000 crore this financial year following the widespread disruptions caused by the pandemic and would require additional funding of up to ₹37,000 crore through FY23 to recover from their losses and debt, rating agency ICRA said in a recent report.

The agency also revised growth estimates for air passenger traffic to 80%-85% annually during FY22 from earlier projected yearly growth of 130%-135% as a result of the ongoing second wave.

The second wave of covid-19 could result in a point of no return for airlines and could also accelerate consolidation in the industry, according to aviation consultancy firm Capa India. “The crisis in IndianAviation as a result of the 2nd wave has reached a point of no return for some & can no longer be# ignored," Capa India said in a recent tweet.

