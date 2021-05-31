Domestic air traffic remains flat after falling for nine weeks

"Government has again intervened in light of lower traffic post covid 2.0. The permissible capacity is cut back to 50% with price floors hiked by 15% from 1 June. Additionally, aviation is now eligible under the new provisions of ECLGS (Extended Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme) with a maximum limit of ₹2 billion per borrower. While this will be helpful for working capital requirements (airlines have less of financial indebtedness but more of operational creditors), it is not a long-term solution," it added.

