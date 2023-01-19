Domestic air traffic rises 14% in Dec, IndiGo market share falls

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday informed that domestic airline traffic witnessed a 47% rise in 2022 as compared to last year. Domestic airline also registered a 14% rise in December from November 2022. The civil aviation regulator's analysis of data submitted by various domestic airlines showed that passenger growth from January to December 2022 was a whopping 123 million as against 83 million during the same period in 2021.
Witnessing a revival in passenger growth from the pandemic era, the domestic airlines passenger load registered annual growth of 47.05 % and monthly growth of 13.69 %, the DGCA statement showed.
Further SpiceJet bagged the highest passenger load traffic in the November-December 2022 period, according to the official statement. SpiceJet logged a 92% passenger load, followed by Vistara at 91% and IndiGo at 87%.
Newly launched Akasa Air marked the occupancy of 83.8 per cent during December.
IndiGo also registered a 1.1% passenger cancellation in the month of December 2022. The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of December 2022 was 0.79 %, DGCA informed.
IndiGo also registered the highest market share at 56. 1% in the year 2022, with a total passenger traffic of 690.93 lakhs in twelve months. However, IndiGo's market share dropped marginally at 54.9% in December as opposed to 55.7% in November.
Meanwhile, Tata Group owned Vistara market share was 9.2% in December 2022 as compared to 9.3% a month ago. Tata Sons' newly acquired Air India's market share was at 9.2% in December 2022 as against 9.1% in November.
Further, SpiceJet registered a market share of 8.7%.
According to the official statement by DGCA, IndiGo also showed the highest On-Time Performance (OTP), computed for four metro airports -Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. IndiGo had an OTP of 88.6%, followed by Vistara and Air India at 81.5% and 81.4% respectively.
