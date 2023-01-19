Domestic air traffic rises 14% in Dec, IndiGo market share falls

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday informed that domestic airline traffic witnessed a 47% rise in 2022 as compared to last year. Domestic airline also registered a 14% rise in December from November 2022. The civil aviation regulator's analysis of data submitted by various domestic airlines showed that passenger growth from January to December 2022 was a whopping 123 million as against 83 million during the same period in 2021.

