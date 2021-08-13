New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic rose sharply during July following a fall in covid-19 cases, easing of curbs by most states, and promotions rolled out by airlines led to more people taking to the skies.

About 5.01 million passengers traveled by air in July, compared with 3.11 million passengers who took to the skies during June, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

However, the figures are way below the March numbers, which saw at 7.83 million domestic passengers, just before the second wave of covid-19 hit the country resulting in a steep fall in passenger traffic in subsequent months. Domestic passenger traffic has, however, been on an upward trajectory since June.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines remained between 53.6%-74.6% in July, up from 54.4%-71% in June.

PLF measures capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

During July, IndiGo had a 58.6% market share and 66.2% PLF. It carried 2.93 million passengers.

Air India’s domestic load factor was at 64.3%, with a market share of 13.4%. The national carrier ferried 0.67 million passengers.

SpiceJet carried 0.46 million passengers during the month registering a 74.6% PLF and 9.1% market share, while GoAir carried 0.34 million passengers, recording a 6.8% market share and 67.1% PLF.

Vistara and AirAsia India carried about 0.41 million passengers and 0.16 million passengers, respectively, during July. While Vistara reported a market share of 8.1% and 69.2% PLF, AirAsia India reported a market share of 3.3% and 53.6% PLF.

The DGCA has allowed airlines to sell seats up to 72.5% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights since 12 August due to a decline in fresh covid-19 infections.

Scheduled international commercial flights, however, remain suspended, at least till 31 August. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo flights, those under bilateral air bubble agreements, and those specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 227,000 in the week ended 7 August from 165,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a recent report.

The average number of departures rose to 1,937 during the week from 1,730 in the previous week, while the number of fliers per departure rose to 117 from 90 a week ago.

