NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic rose steeply for the second consecutive week as a fall in covid-19 cases, lower fares and easing of curbs by most states led to more people taking to the skies.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 227,000 for the week ended 7 August from 165,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

The average number of departures rose to 1,937 during the week ending on 7 August from 1,730 in the previous week, while the number of fliers per departure rose to 117 from 90 a week ago.

“The reason could be attributed largely to lower fares driven stimulation. However, it is likely to be tactical as government restores the fare caps and floors and capacity quotas to protect weaker airlines. The advance tickets are also being sold through flash sales as announced by Indigo, SpiceJet, Air Asia and Vistara as forward sales are an important liquidity source for airlines," the report said.

"This indicates that while there is likely to be a strong demand for travel to return to normalcy, it is also likely to be accompanied with aggressive pricing which will be an overhang on margins. As such, profitable operation operations may remain elusive unless there is a sharp cut in supply. Possible news flow of a new airline dims the chance of supply cut," the report added.

Industry experts said that air passenger traffic has been seeing a healthy growth during August.

"A lot more people are traveling now due to various reasons which include states lifting restrictions, more people getting vaccinated and also due to offers rolled out by the airlines," said a senior airline official, requesting anonymity.

"However, we will have to wait and see if this growth is sustainable as a fear of the third wave of covid-19 is still a looming possibility," the official added.

India's domestic air passenger traffic is expected to increase 52% during financial year 2022 (FY22), while international passenger traffic is expected to rise 60% during the period, though overall passenger traffic is expected to remain well below the figures registered during FY20, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in its India Aviation Outlook FY22 presentation last week.

"In FY22, the metro-metro network (airline network between two metropolitans) is likely to rebound to 53.7%, (while) metro to non-metro by 80% and non-metro to non-metro 70% of pre-covid levels," Capa said in the presentation.

"International flights are expected to continue under air bubble agreements in FY22, with air traffic recovering to 47.8% of pre-covid (levels) by March 2022," it added.

