NEW DELHI : Domestic air passenger traffic grew by about 57% sequentially to 49 lakh passengers in July, compared with the previous month, due to a significant decline in covid-19 infections, credit rating agency Icra said on Thursday.

Airlines’ capacity deployment during July was up 90% compared with the same period of the previous year and about 49% higher than June.

Meanwhile, domestic carriers recorded about 47,200 departures during July as compared with 24,770 departures during June.

"For July 2021, the average daily departures were at about 1,500, significantly higher than the average daily departures of about 800 in July 2020, and higher than about 1,100 in June 2021, though it remains at lower than about 2,000 in April 2021," said Kinjal Shah, vice president and co-group head at Icra.

"The average number of passengers per flight during July 2021 was 104, against an average of 98 passengers per flight in June 2021," Shah said.

"Though the recovery continued in July 2021, there is continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic, limiting travel to only necessary travel, while both leisure and business travel have been curtailed due to various state-wide restrictions, despite the decline in infections," Shah added.

Indian airlines are expected to incur net losses of about ₹21,000 crore this financial year following the widespread disruptions caused by the pandemic and will need additional funding of up to ₹37,000 crore through FY23 to recover from their losses and debt, according to Icra estimates.

As things stand, Indian airlines are allowed to operate up to 65% of their pre-covid capacity on the domestic front.

Air traffic picked up after lockdown was lifted in May 2020 and rose every month till March 2021 before the second wave of covid-19 hit the country. However, air passenger traffic has gradually risen since then.

