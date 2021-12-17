NEW DELHI : As more people travelled by air during the festive season, domestic air passenger traffic saw about 17% growth in November – as compared to the previous month. The air traffic had registered a growth of 27.15% in October, as compared to September.

Around 10.52 million passengers took to the skies in November, compared to 8.99 million passengers in October and 7.07 million in September, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines stood between 68.5%-86.7% during November, compared to 68.7-82.2% during October, and 63-78.8% in September, and 60.3-79.6% in August. PLF measures the capacity utilization of airlines.

The country's largest domestic airline, IndiGo, ferried 5.71 million passengers during November, to report 54.3% market share and 80.5% PLF during the month. The airline has carried 4.81 million passengers in October.

Air India carried about 1 million passengers during November, recording 82% PLF and a market share of 9.5%. The national carrier had carried 1.06 million passengers, last month.

SpiceJet carried 1.08 million passengers during November registering an 86.7% PLF and a 10.3% market share. The airline had carried 0.81 million passengers last month, while GoFirst (formerly GoAir) catered to 1.16 million passengers, reporting a 78.2% PLF and 11% market share during the same month. The Wadia Group-led airline had ferried 0.88 million passengers in October.

Vistara and AirAsia India ferried about 0.79 million and 0.62 million passengers, respectively, during November. Vistara’s PLF was 77%, while its market share was 7.5%.

AirAsia India, whose PLF stood at 74.6%, recorded a market share of 5.9% during the month.

Vistara and AirAsia India ferried about 0.78 million and 0.64 million passengers, respectively, during October.

However, average daily domestic air passengers remained flat in the week ended 13 December, as compared to the previous week, amid the emergence of a highly virulent Omicron coronavirus mutant in the country.

The average number of daily flyers fell to 3,58,000 in the week ending on 13 December, up from 3,57,000 in the previous week, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a recent report.

The average number of daily departures increased marginally to 2,799 during the above-mentioned week, from 2,762 in the previous week, the report said, the report added.

