NEW DELHI : Domestic air passenger traffic rose about 64% year-on-year and 16% sequentially to about 10.5 million passengers in November following a revival in travel sentiment during the festival season and a steady fall in fresh covid-19 cases, credit rating agency Icra said on Tuesday.

Capacity deployed by airlines during November was 49% higher on year, with 80,750 departures registered last month compared with 54,132 departures in the year-ago period, Icra said in a report, adding that departures in November rose about 12% on a sequential basis.

Domestic air passenger traffic saw a 27.15% growth in October with around 8.99 million passengers taking to the skies in October, compared to 7.07 million in September, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“For November 2021, the average daily departures were at about 2,700, significantly higher than the average daily departures of 1806 in November 2020, and higher than about 2,400 in October 2021. The average number of passengers per flight during November 2021 was close to about 129, against an average of 125 passengers per flight in October 2021," said Suprio Banerjee, Vice president and sector head, at Icra.

Though the recovery continued in November 2021, demand continues to be subdued from the corporate traveller segment as reflected by the passenger traffic being lower by about 19% in November 2021 compared to pre-Covid levels," Banerjee added.

Icra, however, said rising prices of aviation fuel, due to firming up of global crude oil demand, is a major ​concern for airlines.

"One major concern that continues to worry the aviation sector is the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which have seen a sharp increase of 67.3% on a Y-o-Y basis till December 2021, this is mainly attributed to increase in crude oil prices," it said.

"This, coupled with relatively low capacity utilisation of aircraft fleet, will continue to weigh on the financial performance of Indian carriers in FY2022," it added.

