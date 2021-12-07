Domestic air traffic saw 64% annual growth in November: Icra

“For November 2021, the average daily departures were at about 2,700, significantly higher than the average daily departures of 1806 in November 2020, and higher than about 2,400 in October 2021. The average number of passengers per flight during November 2021 was close to about 129, against an average of 125 passengers per flight in October 2021," said Suprio Banerjee, Vice president and sector head, at Icra.