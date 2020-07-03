Domestic air traffic to decline by 41-46% in FY21 due to COVID impact: Icra

"Thus, it is estimated that the domestic aviation industry operated at a PLF of about 58% in June, as against 89.3% in June 2019, that too on a very low capacity. For May (25th to 31st), the first week domestic passenger traffic was 2.6 lakh, as against 115.6 lakh in May 2019, resulting in a y-o-y de-growth of 97.7 per cent," she said.