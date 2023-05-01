In March, domestic carriers flew 128.93 lakh passengers, an increase of 21.4 per cent compared to the year-ago period. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March 2023 were 375.04 lakh as opposed to 247.23 lakhs during the same period last year thereby registering an annual growth of 51.70 percent and monthly growth of 21.41 percent.

