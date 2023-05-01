Domestic air traffic touched an all-time high on 30 April, surpassing the pre-Covid average, said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Nearly, 456,082 passengers flew in a single day on Sunday.
A total of 4,56,082 passengers flew on 2,978 flights on Sunday, while there were total 5,947 flight movements, as per the ministry.
The country's domestic air traffic has been on the recovery path for the past many months after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Indian Domestic Air Travel Hits New High, surpasses pre-Covid Average", on April 30, the civil aviation ministry said in a tweet on Monday.
"India's domestic air traffic reaches new heights with an all-time high!" it said.
Prior to Covid, the average daily domestic passenger number was 3,98,579.
In a tweet, Scindia said that the country's civil aviation sector is setting new records every day.
Post Covid, skyrocketing domestic air passenger number is a sign of the country's rising growth and prosperity, he added.
In March, domestic carriers flew 128.93 lakh passengers, an increase of 21.4 per cent compared to the year-ago period. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March 2023 were 375.04 lakh as opposed to 247.23 lakhs during the same period last year thereby registering an annual growth of 51.70 percent and monthly growth of 21.41 percent.
During the January-March period, the airlines carried 375.04 lakh passengers, according to the latest data from the aviation regulator DGCA.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.