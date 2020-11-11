Domestic airlines can now operate at 70% of their pre-Covid capacity: Puri

Amid surge in passenger traffic, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60% to 70% of the pre-COVID approved capacity, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have reached 2.06 lakhs on 8 November," Puri said via a tweet.

The ministry had said last week that the Indian airlines can operate maximum 60% of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

The ministry had informed the airlines about the aforementioned 60 per cent limit through an official order on September 2 but it had not told them the period for which the cap would remain in place.

MoCA had resumed domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33% of their pre-COVID domestic flights. On June 26, this was increased to 45% and on September 2, it was further increased to 60%.

Airlines are now expecting that the government would further increase the cap on domestic flights so that they can soon reach their pre-COVID levels, according to reports.

For example, Vistara is expecting to operate 100 per cent of its pre-COVID domestic passenger flights by April next year, said its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Vinod Kannan on Wednesday.

Currently, Vistara is operating around 55 per cent of its pre-COVID scheduled domestic passenger services.

Moroever, SpiceJet said it is operating 52 per cent of its pre-COVID domestic flights currently.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.

Furthermore, according to a PTI report, the ministry had said last week that the cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate would be increased to 70-75% of their pre-COVID levels.

With inputs from agencies

