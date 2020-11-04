Domestic airlines can operate 60% of pre-COVID domestic flights till 24 February

Indian airlines can operate maximum 60% of their pre-coronavirus passenger flights till 24 February, 2021, the civil aviation ministry said on Wednesday. The decision came in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The ministry had resumed domestic passenger services from 25 May, after a gap of two months due to a nationwide CVOID-19 lockdown. At that time, the airlines were allowed to operate 33% of their pre-COVID domestic flights. Later in June, the ministry had permitted the airlines to operate a maximum of 45% of their pre-COVID domestic flights. The civil aviation ministry issued an order on 2 September stating that, "45% capacity may be read as 60% capacity."

The civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier extended the cap on domestic airfares till 24 February. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the aviation ministry implemented a cap on domestic airfare till 24 November. India started operating domestic flights after a gap of two months in the last week of May. The domestic flights in India have a cap on fares with both an upper and lower limit.

Flights between cities that are under 40 minutes have been classified under section one, while those under 40-60 minutes are under section two. Section three consists of destinations 60-90 minutes apart by flight, section four comprises cities 90-120 minutes apart, section five consists of cities 120-150 minutes apart. Destinations between 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes have been classified under sections 6 and 7, respectively.

The base minimum airfare of domestic flights ranges from ₹2,000 to ₹6,500 and the maximum range from ₹6,000 to ₹18,600. Airlines have to make available 40% of total seats in an aircraft at less than the mid-point price between the highest and lowest fares, aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola earlier said.

The international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since 23 March due to the pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via