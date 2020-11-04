Domestic airlines can operate 60% of pre-COVID domestic flights till 24 February

The ministry had resumed domestic passenger services from 25 May, after a gap of two months due to a nationwide CVOID-19 lockdown. At that time, the airlines were allowed to operate 33% of their pre-COVID domestic flights. Later in June, the ministry had permitted the airlines to operate a maximum of 45% of their pre-COVID domestic flights. The civil aviation ministry issued an order on 2 September stating that, "45% capacity may be read as 60% capacity."