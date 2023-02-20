Domestic airlines posted a 95.72% growth in air traffic with passengers carried to the tune of 125.42 lakh in January 2023, compared to 64.08 lakh passengers carried in the same month a year ago. However, on a month-on-month basis, air traffic tumbled by nearly 1.52%. In passenger load factor, all airlines witnessed a decline on a month-on-month basis.

In December 2022, the domestic airlines carried 127.35 lakh passengers.

As per the latest data of DGCA, Indigo's passenger load factor (PLF) was at 82% in January 2023 versus 87.5% in the previous month. Air India's PLF came in at 87.5% versus 89.3% in December last year. SpiceJet's PLF also dipped to 91% versus 92.7% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, Air India's parent-backed other airlines Air Asia and Vistara reported a PLF of 87% and 89.4% in January 2023 compared to PLF of 89.8% and 91.9% in December 2022 respectively. The new entrant Akasa Air also saw a dip in its PLF to 82.8% in the month under review as against 83.8% in December last year. In line with other airlines, Go First as well posted a PLF of 90.9%, down from 92.6% in the previous month.

Further, the data showed that the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for January 2023 has been 1.41 %. This has increased from the cancellation rate of 0.79% in December last year.

In January this year, among many reasons for cancellations, weather accounted for the majority part with 86.5%, followed by a commercial and technical issues with 5.8% and 4.8% respectively. Miscellaneous reasons accounted for 2.3%.

Also, a total of 418 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of January 2023 has been around 0.33.

DGCA also highlighted the on-time performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines for four metro airports viz. Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. In these four cities, Indigo's on-time performance is highest at 84.6%, followed by Akasa Air at 76.9%, Vistara at 76.6%, and Air India at 75.7%. OTP of Air Asia, SpiceJet, and Go First stood at 61.1%, 58.9%, and 50.7% respectively.

As of January 31, 2023, Indigo's market share is 54.6% --- maintaining its leadership in the sector. Air India followed with a market share of 9.2%, while Vistara held the third spot with a market share of 8.8%. Go First has a share of 8.4%, at the fourth spot. Air Asia and SpiceJet held a market share of 7.4% and 7.3% respectively. Akasa Air's market share increased significantly to 2.8%.

On a month-on-month basis, Akasa Air's market share jumped from 2.3% in December last year. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's market share in Q4 of 2022 was at 1.8%. Overall, in 2022, the market share was merely 0.6%.

Akasa Air took its flight in the air on August 7th last year from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.