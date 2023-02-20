Domestic airlines traffic rises 95.7% YoY in Jan; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's market share continues to rise
- On a month-on-month basis, air traffic tumbled by nearly 1.52%. In passenger load factor, all airlines witnessed a decline on a month-on-month basis.
Domestic airlines posted a 95.72% growth in air traffic with passengers carried to the tune of 125.42 lakh in January 2023, compared to 64.08 lakh passengers carried in the same month a year ago. However, on a month-on-month basis, air traffic tumbled by nearly 1.52%. In passenger load factor, all airlines witnessed a decline on a month-on-month basis.
