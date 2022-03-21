Domestic aviation picked up by 20% in Feb after 43% dip in Jan: DGCA

In February, around 76.96 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air, which was about 20% more than the 64.08 lakh who flew in January, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday. This shows a sign of recovery for the domestic aviation market that dipped 43% due to the Omicron surge. In December last year, 1.12 crore domestic passengers had travelled by air.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}