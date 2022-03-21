Domestic aviation picked up by 20% in Feb after 43% dip in Jan: DGCA

Domestic aviation picked up by 20% in Feb after 43% dip in Jan: DGCA1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- DGCA said, the passenger load factors -- which means occupancy rates -- increased for all Indian carriers in February as compared to January.
In February, around 76.96 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air, which was about 20% more than the 64.08 lakh who flew in January, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday. This shows a sign of recovery for the domestic aviation market that dipped 43% due to the Omicron surge. In December last year, 1.12 crore domestic passengers had travelled by air.
In the monthly statement, DGCA said, the passenger load factors -- which means occupancy rates -- increased for all Indian carriers in February as compared to January.
The load factors of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 89.1 percent, 85.2 percent, 87.1 percent, 87 percent, 84.1 percent and 83.2 percent, respectively, in February 2022, it mentioned.
However, in January 2022, the occupancy rates of these carriers had been 73.4 percent, 66.6 percent, 61.6 percent, 66.7 percent, 60.6 percent and 60.5 percent, respectively, it added.
In the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the Covid pandemic.
IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 39.51 lakh passengers in February, a 51.3 per cent share of the domestic market, the DGCA said.
SpiceJet flew 8.2 lakh passengers and Air India flew 8.55 lakh passengers in February, according to the data shared by the DGCA.
Vistara, Go First, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 7.49 lakh, 7.34 lakh, 4.46 lakh and 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively, in February, the data showed.
