Domestic coal production rises in Q1; coal prices witness downturn: CareEdge1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Total coal imports rose 14% YoY to reach 47.27 MT during the same period. Non-coking coal constituted the majority of the imports, accounting for 64% of the total imports
New Delhi: India’s domestic coal production rose 8.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24), reaching an all-time high volume of 223.36 million tonne (MT). The surge in production was primarily driven by a robust 9.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in output by Coal India Ltd (CIL), according to a report by CareEdge.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×