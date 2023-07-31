comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ News / India/  Domestic coal production rises in Q1; coal prices witness downturn: CareEdge
Back

New Delhi: India’s domestic coal production rose 8.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24), reaching an all-time high volume of 223.36 million tonne (MT). The surge in production was primarily driven by a robust 9.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in output by Coal India Ltd (CIL), according to a report by CareEdge.

During Q1 FY24, the power sector maintained its position as the major consumer of domestic coal, accounting for a substantial 82% of the total despatches, underscoring the vital role of coal in meeting India’s energy demands.

Tanvi Shah, director of CareEdge Advisory & Research, said, “The domestic coal production remained on a healthy growth path in Q1 FY24 and is expected to reach the government’s target of 1 billion tonne in FY24, a 13% growth year-on-year, driven by an increase in overall coal production by CIL and captive mines."

Simultaneously, total coal imports rose 14% YoY to reach 47.27 MT during the same period. Non-coking coal constituted the majority of the imports, accounting for 64% of the total imports.

The CareEdge report highlighted the developments in the seventh round of coal block auctions, initiated in March 2023. The government offered approximately 103 coal mines, comprising fully explored, partially explored, coking, non-coking, lignite, and other categories. The auction attracted significant interest, with 35 bids received for 18 coal mines.

Speaking about the government’s initiatives to reduce coal import dependency, Shah said, “The government is also taking various initiatives to reduce dependency on imports for domestic demands which are expected to fructify in the medium-long term."

Meanwhile, having surged in the previous year, coal prices have started easing, approaching pre-pandemic levels. Despite this moderation, the report expects coal prices will remain higher than the pre-covid year price averages throughout the fiscal year.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout