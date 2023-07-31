Domestic coal production rises in Q1; coal prices witness downturn: CareEdge

New Delhi: India’s domestic coal production rose 8.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24), reaching an all-time high volume of 223.36 million tonne (MT). The surge in production was primarily driven by a robust 9.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in output by Coal India Ltd (CIL), according to a report by CareEdge.

