Domestic cooking gas prices cut

This also comes at a time of transportation fuel prices being at record highs. Fuel prices in India have been historically subdued during the elections, with three government-run oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL)—refraining from raising prices. The state-run OMCs and the government have maintained that there is no correlation between elections and transportation fuel price freeze or reductions.