Domestic cooking gas prices raised, a cylinder in Delhi to cost 50 more

New Delhi: Gas marketing companies on Tuesday raised cooking gas prices for December. The price of each non-subsidized 14.2 kg Indane liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi has been increased by ₹50 to ₹644.

Prices were last revised on July 1. Companies usually decide on new prices at the start of every month. A firming up of global crude and gas prices is likely to have forced the companies to take a mid-month hike.

This domestic cooking gas price hike comes at a time when the petrol prices in India are set to touch the all-time high level.

The increase in prices comes in the backdrop of the demand for petroleum products picking up. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, last week said that its refineries are operating at full capacity.

LPG suppliers, as directed by the government, give a consumer a maximum of 12 LPG cylinders at subsidised charges. The subsidy varies each month due to the fluctuations in global gas prices and the dollar-rupee rate. More cylinders are supplied only at market rates.

