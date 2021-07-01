Domestic cooking gas prices raised

India has kept domestic natural gas prices unchanged at $1.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the first six months of the current financial year, under a domestic gas price regime that was introduced in 2014. Also, the ceiling for gas prices from difficult fields such as deep water, ultra-deep water and high pressure-high temperature areas for April-September was reduced to $3.62 per mmBtu from the earlier of $4.06 per mmBtu.