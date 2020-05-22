Air tickets will be capped between ₹2,000 and ₹18,600 in seven bands depending on flight duration for the next three months, from May 25 to August 24, the government said. Domestic flights are set to resume on Monday (May 25). The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released the lower and upper limit and listed the seven broad bands under which the pricing for domestic flights have been categorised.

Detailing the plans for recommencement of flight services, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the step to fix the fare bands has been taken under the special prevailing circumstances that have come about due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new fare structure, air routes have divided into seven sections based on travel time. Each such section has its minimum and maximum fare.

As per the details, the seven price bands are based on the duration of the flights with 'A' being the shortest and 'G' being the longest.

Circular dated 21May 2020 on Recommencement of domestic flights and minimum & maximum fares chargeable for such flights has been uploaded on DGCA website and can be downloaded from the website at https://t.co/wSODcuxB2Y — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) May 21, 2020

1) Sector 'A' has routes with travel time of less than 40 minutes.

Minimum fare: ₹2,000

Maximum fare: ₹6,000

This sector includes routes such as Delhi-Chandigarh, Jammu-Srinagar and Patna-Ranchi, among others.

2) Sector 'B' has flights with duration of more than 40 minutes up to 60 minutes.

Mnimum fare: ₹2,500

Maximum fare: ₹7,500.

Flights under this sector include Delhi-Bhopal and Delhi-Lucknow, among others,

3) Sector 'C' has flights between 60 and 90 minutes

Minimum fare: ₹3,000

Maximum fare: ₹9,000

4) Sector 'D' will have flights between 90 and 120 minutes

Minimum fare: ₹3, 500

Maximum fare: ₹10,000

Flights under this sector include routes like Delhi-Mumbai, among others.

5) Sector 'E' will have flights between 120 and 150 minutes

Minimum fare: ₹4,500

Maximum fare:13,000

Flights under this sector include routes like Delhi-Bengaluru.

6) Sector 'F' will have flights between 150 and 180 minutes

Minimum fare: ₹5,500

Maximum fare: ₹15,700

Flights under this sector include routes like Delhi-Imphal.

7 )For the longest duration segment 'G' will have flights between 180 and 210 minutes.

Minimum fare: ₹6,500

Maximum fare: ₹18,600

This sector includes routes like Delhi-Port Blair.

Passenger air services were suspended for both scheduled domestic and international flights since March 25, due to the imposition of the nationwide lock down in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

















