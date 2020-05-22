Domestic flight booking: Here’s how much your ticket will cost you from May 25

Air tickets will be capped between ₹2,000 and ₹18,600 in seven bands depending on flight duration for the next three months, from May 25 to August 24, the government said. Domestic flights are set to resume on Monday (May 25). The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released the lower and upper limit and listed the seven broad bands under which the pricing for domestic flights have been categorised.