NEW DELHI: With the government allowing resumption of domestic flights from Monday with a cap on fares, a record number of tickets have been sold in a matter of hours, travel agents said on Friday.

Online travel company EaseMyTrip sold air tickets worth over ₹10 crore since the government's announcement to resume air services, the company's co-founder and chief executive Nishant Pitti said.

According to Pitti, the top-selling sectors included Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Imphal, Bangalore-Delhi, Mumbai-Delhi, Pune-Delhi, Delhi-Kolkata, Bangalore-Jaipur, Bangalore-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Delhi, Delhi-Ranchi, Mumbai-Lucknow, Bangalore-Patna, Bangalore- Visakhapatnam, Bangalore-Lucknow, Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Patna, Kolkata-Agartala, Delhi-Lucknow, and Mumbai-Varanasi.

Interestingly, Delhi, Patna and Ranchi are among the top destinations for flyers while Delhi-Mumbai is missing from the list, Patti added.

Some of the travel portals had opened bookings for travel after 1 June, even prior to the government allowing resumption of flights. Now they have started accepting bookings for travel between 25 May and 31 May.

Despite capping of fares, there is only a marginal difference in the price of tickets sold after the announcement, except for one domestic airline that had opened bookings briefly prior to the government order at sky high rates.

Indian airlines will resume operations from Monday, including in covid-19 hotspots of Delhi and Mumbai, which host the country’s busiest airports. But airlines will commence their operations at one-third the capacity that was earlier approved in the summer schedule.

National carrier Air India resumed bookings from Friday even though all other domestic airlines had started taking bookings since last week.

"We have seen a surge in demand and 10x growth in searches post flight bookings opening up," said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and chief executive of ixigo, a travel application and website.

While there may be a spurt in the number of bookings, as people across the country are anxious to get back home during the covid-19 pandemic, analysts and industry experts expect demand to stay muted overall.

"Our interaction with industry experts and companies suggest that there might be various challenges in terms of enough number of seats booked," said a report on aviation by Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

"However, we believe that reduced capacity would balance out the skewed economics of supply versus demand in the current environment an aid airline companies in achieving better utilization rates," the report added.

While airlines are seeing an initial surge in demand, this will likely be followed by an elongated slump due to covid-19 related implications, said a senior airline official with a no-frills carrier.

"That is why typically leaving fares to be determined by the market is the best method," the official added, requesting anonymity.

According to the provisional schedule of flights prepared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), AirAsia India will operate 240 flights in the country between 25 May and 30 June, while Air India will operate 340 flights. Air India subsidiary Alliance Air will operate 178 flights during the period. Market leader IndiGo will operate 970 flights between 25 May and 30 June and SpiceJet will operate 434 flights. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will operate up to 448 flights during the period.

