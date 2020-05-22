Domestic flight bookings: Travel agents sell record number of tickets

According to the provisional schedule of flights prepared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), AirAsia India will operate 240 flights in the country between 25 May and 30 June, while Air India will operate 340 flights. Air India subsidiary Alliance Air will operate 178 flights during the period. Market leader IndiGo will operate 970 flights between 25 May and 30 June and SpiceJet will operate 434 flights. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will operate up to 448 flights during the period.