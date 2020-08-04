New Delhi: Two and half months after resuming domestic flight operations post- coronavirus lockdown , domestic operations continue to soar, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

Taking to Twitter, the Civil Aviation Minister said, "Domestic operations continue to soar. 3rd August 2020, Day 72 till 23:59 hrs. Departures were 849. 78,155 passengers handled. Arrivals were 846. 77,558 passengers handled. Total movements were 1695. Footfalls at airports were 1,55,713. Total number of flyers were 78,155."

Domestic operations continue to soar.



3rd August 2020, Day 72 till 2359 hrs.

Departures 849

78,155 passengers handled.

Arrivals 846

77,558 passengers handled.

Total movements 1695

Footfalls at airports 1,55,713

Total number of flyers 78,155 pic.twitter.com/nAzgSDA1PF — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 4, 2020

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic flight operations were resumed on May 25.

Earlier, Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers in a bid to address the concerns raised regarding quarantine norms in different states.

"To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," AAI tweeted.

While COVID-19 test has been mandated by several states upon arrival at their respective airports, the thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival by all the states. Moreover, installation of the Aarogya Setu app continues to be a requirement for domestic passengers.





