Domestic flight operations resume in Andhra Pradesh from today

Nearly two months after coronavirus induced lockdown across the country, domestic flight operations resumed in Andhra Pradesh today. People at the airport were seen maintaining social distancing. While thermal screening of passengers was also being done by authorities. The first SpiceJet plane from Bengaluru landed at Vijayawada airport with 79 passengers at 7.30 am. All passengers, on arrival, were sent on special buses for home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the flight returned to Bangalore at around 8.30 am. Passengers returning to Bangalore were allowed only after sanitisation and thermal screening.

"As Bengaluru is a non-high sensitive area (as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned), the passengers who landed here were advised home quarantine for seven days. In case of high- sensitive areas the passengers will have to undergo either institutional quarantine or paid quarantine," Airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao told PTI.

He said the passengers were handled as per standard operating procedures laid out by the Civil Aviation Ministry. Though the flight services were supposed to resume from Monday, they did not begin.

Passengers arrive at Vijayawada airport as domestic flight operations in Andhra Pradesh resume today. pic.twitter.com/N3qphxitgS — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Last week, the Centre had announced resumption of domestic flight services from May 25 under specific rules and guidelines like a cap on ticket pricing, wearing of face masks by passengers, and making available details of medical conditions by travellers through the Aarogya Setu app or by filling up of a self-declaration form.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19.

