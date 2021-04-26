The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended fare capping on domestic flights. The aviation authority has also limited flight capacity of domestic flights at 80% of pre -Covid levels till May 31.

The latest statement from the aviation authority said that this new move has been done in view of the prevailing situation of Covid 19 in the country.

Earlier, the aviation regulator had approved 18,843 flights per week from 108 airports for the summer schedule, which begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October.

Also last month, Director General of Civil Aviation in a circular said that suspension of international flights has been further extended till April 30. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-6-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of April 30. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA" a circular stated.

The civil aviation ministry had set the 80 per cent limit on December 3, 2020, without specifying till what date it would remain in place.

Fare caps were put in place after domestic air operations were allowed to resume by the government in May last year following two months of grounding of flight operations to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

