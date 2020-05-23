All the domestic flights flying from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, will operated from Terminal 3, the airport officials said.

The Centre allowed domestic flight services to resume from Monday. India suspended flight operations on May 25, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly coronavirus will change the way you fly — at least for the next few months. The civil aviation ministry issued detailed guidelines to follow at the airport to curb the virus spread. From reaching airport two hours in advance to mandatory web check-in for all — a host of rules you need to follow if you are flying anytime soon.

Travellers need to reach airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure. Only flyers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter an airport terminal. Passengers must compulsorily walk through a thermal screening zone before entering the airport terminal building. Masks and gloves are compulsory for all.

Only the asymptomatic will be allowed to travel. All flyers must install Aarogya Setu app on their phones except the children below the age of 14 years. If they do not show "green" on Aarogya Setu mobile app or do not have the government contact tracing app, they will not be allowed to fly.

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there will be no 14-day quarantine for passengers. "The quarantine issue will be dealt with in a pragmatic manner. We can't have 14 days quarantine. It is not practical," the aviation minister said.

However, few states including Kerala, Assam asked the flyers to undergo strict home quarantine as per the lockdown guidelines.

If you are travelling to Delhi airport from Noida, you don't need to carry any pass. Confirmed flight will be enough, said officials.

"If a passenger is carrying the valid air/railway ticket, then no other pass is required to be carried by him," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The international flight operations still remain suspended in India. "We will try to start good percentage of international passenger flights before August," said civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.









