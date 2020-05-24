Domestic flights will resume tomorrow, except in Andhra, West Bengal: Puri

Except in the states of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, domestic flights in the country will resume operations from Monday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on late Sunday.

"It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation ops," tweeted Puri while referring to the meeting called by Ministry of Civil Aviation of airlines and airport operators on domestic flight resumption from 25 May. At the meeting, SOPs for states/UTs was also discussed.

While the flight operations will begin from 26 May in Andhra's Vijaywada and Vizag airports, those in West Bengal will recommence from 28 May on a limited scale.

"Operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on limited scale from 26 May. For Tamil Nadu, there will be max 25 arrivals in Chennai but there's no limit on no. of departures. For other airports in TN, flights will operate as in other parts of country," Puri further tweeted.

While the flights will take off and land from Mumbai, they will be only operating at one-third schedule, said Puri.

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport will handle 30 domestic flights per day from Monday.

Due to the massive damage caused by Cyclone Amphan recently, West Bengal's Kolkata and Bagdogra airports will handle only 20 flights Thursday onwards.

Airports Authority of India, Chennai, said number of incoming flights will be restricted to 25 per day and that flights to Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy will operate. Flights from Gujarat, Maharashtra may be kept to the bare minimum possible, AAI said.

"There is no issue in operating any number of outgoing flights from Tamil Nadu," said AAI.

Ending uncertainty over resumption of flights, Tamil Nadu government on Sunday notified Standard Operating Procedures for domestic air travel. The SOPs say all passengers shall undergo thermal screening for any symptoms of Covid-19 and that asymptomatic people shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via