Domestic fuel prices unchanged for a fortnight
Prices have been unchanged since the last hike undertaken on 6 April
NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on Thursday, with rates steady for a fortnight now.
In the national capital, petrol costs ₹105.41 per litre, while diesel is selling for ₹96.67 a litre. Prices have been unchanged since 6 April.
During 22 March-6 April, Indian oil marketing companies had gradually raised fuel prices by a total of ₹10 per litre.
Global crude oil prices, meanwhile, ticked higher amid deepening crisis in Ukraine.
Around 0950am, the June contract of Brent was at $107.80 a barrel, up 0.94% from previous close. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.19% to $102.75.
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) downward revision of global economic growth forecast has capped gains in oil prices.
“Global growth is projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. This is 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points lower for 2022 and 2023 than projected in January,“ the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook April 2022.
However, the market will likely remain volatile, with the European Union still weighing a ban on Russian oil imports following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
